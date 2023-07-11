TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drivers should be prepared for a traffic change on Gage Boulevard.

Topeka City officials construction work on Gage from 10th Avenue to Huntoon Street will switch from the northbound side to the southbound side later this week. The new configuration will last between four to six weeks. City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told 27 News the city is alerting drivers about the change via electronic message boards. Spiker says the switch will allow workers to maintain two-way traffic through construction.

This ongoing road project is part of Topeka’s Fix Our Streets project. Spiker says the estimated completion date has been delayed. They now expect to complete the work by November 2023.

Spiker said this construction is necessary and acknowledges it can be disruptive to the community.

“The city asks for everyone’s continued patience as we work to complete these necessary improvements and keep disruptions to a minimum,” Spiker said. “We encourage drivers to be aware of signage in the area and to follow posted detours.”

