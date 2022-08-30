TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the animal sculptures at Gage Park’s “Animaland” is off-limits to guests after a large hole was found in it.

Visitors discovered the damage to the camel sculpture on Aug. 29. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has taken steps to prevent people from climbing on it for the time being. Mike McLaughlin, Communications and Public Information Supervisor with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, told 27 News they are working with park management to make repairs.

When asked how the sculpture, which is made of a mesh interior covered by a layer concrete, was damaged, McLaughlin said he had “no idea what happened” to it.

“We’ve blocked off the sculpture for now and hope to fix it this week,” McLaughlin said.

Orange mesh currently covers the camel sculpture to keep visitors away. The sculptures in Animaland have been around for 62 years since the area officially opened in 1960.