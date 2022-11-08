TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County residents have voted favorably to pass a ballot measure to pay for improvements to Gage Park.

Voters in Shawnee County were asked whether they wanted to replace property taxes with a sales tax at an increment of 0.2% of a penny to fund improvements at Gage Park, the Topeka Zoo and the Children’s Discovery Center.

Gage Park has been in Topeka for over 100 years. Shawnee County leaders say improvement plans like this are important for preserving the park for the future.