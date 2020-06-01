Gage Park mini-train and community centers open Monday, pools expected later in June

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is entering phase two of its reopening plan Monday, which includes plans for the popular mini-train and carousel in Gage Park to be back in action.

The train and carousel will be open starting Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Parks and Recreation will also reopen community centers and rental facilities.

Parks and Recreation Director Tim Laurent told KSNT News there will be restrictions in place to promote social distancing. He said riders on the mini-train and carousel will be spaced out and both attractions will be cleaned after every ride.

Plexiglas shields have been installed in community centers and computers have been spaced six feet apart. Rental facilities will only be renting to groups 15 of less.

Laurent said they plan on opening pools and aquatic centers at a later date: June 22.

“A lot of the discussion centers around staff,” Laurent said. “Whether you’re able to get enough staff and get them trained sort of at a late notice. That’s something we’re going through right now, but obviously the most important thing is can you open and can you keep people safe.”

Although the pool has chlorine to keep it clean, Laurent said the problem is when people are outside of the pool. He said they are currently looking at ways to enforce social distancing and limit the number of people in the pool.

While the aquatic centers and pools won’t open til June 22, other pool activities like swim lessons and aquatic fitness classes will begin June 8. View the Shawnee County Parks and Recreations reopening plan: