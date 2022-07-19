TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department announced that the Gage Park mini-train hours are changing until further notice, on Tuesday.

The changes are being made due to the excessive heat in the area. The changes apply to both the mini-train and the carousel.

“We will change the hours, or not run at all if the heat is too high,” said Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Communication and Public Information Supervisor Mike McLaughlin. “If the feels like temperature is over 100 degrees, we don’t run the mini train at all because we will either wear out the water pump, or cause damage to the engine. The carousel is also more than 100 years old, and its mechanics are a little bit sensitive to the heat as well.”

The train and carousel, which normally runs from noon until 6:15 p.m., will now run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The county will announce any changes on their website.