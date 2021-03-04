Gage Park mini-train ready to roll

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Gage Park mini-train and carousel, two classic attractions, are scheduled to be open on March 6. Both will open through Spring Break.

They will then remain open on weekends through the remainder of the school year before resuming daily operation for the summer.

Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last ride at 4:45 p.m. The cost is $2.00.

Safety precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will remain in place. Social distancing in the waiting are will be required and the rides will be disinfected between each run.

Originally designed to last 20 years, the mini-train is entering its 54th year of operation.

The old-fashioned carousel is more than 100 years old.