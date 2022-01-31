TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park mini-train will run in 2022 despite one minor hiccup. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation had hoped to have track repairs done but only received one bid. The parks department went in front of the Shawnee County Commissioners Monday morning and asked to reject the bid for repairs to the train tracks and rebid the needed repair project.

Director Tim Laurent told KSNT the parks department will make modifications to the bid, including expanding the time frame for repairs, to encourage more bids. The commission approved the rejection of the bid and will allow the parks department to move forward with rebidding the needed repairs.

“The bid came back higher than we anticipated,” Laurent said. “We only got one bid. Everything is fine, we are just trying to get it in the best shape as possible for the future.”

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is investigating what should be done about the train itself. In November of 2021, the city approved moving forward with exploring whether the original train could be repaired or had to be replaced entirely. Laurent confirmed the department was leaning towards replacing the train, however, no concrete decisions have been made yet. Parts for the train have become increasingly more difficult to find making repairs difficult.

