TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation can now move forward with improving Gage Park.

The Shawnee County Commissioners approved the development of the Gage Park Master Plan 3-0 at Thursday’s meeting. The idea behind establishing a “master plan” is to develop, maintain and improve Gage Park as a whole. Shawnee County Parks and Rec director Tim Laurent told KSNT 27 News the plan will address the overall maintenance, utilities and infrastructure of the park.

“Gage Park really is a jewel for Shawnee County,” Laurent said. “And I think as Shawnee County residents and Topeka residents, we just sort of take it for granted. But the magnitude of that park, you know, I think it’s unique to us, to Topeka, and I think this is a chance to really even enhance it more.”

Parks and Rec, the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will be able to collaborate on changes that meet each of their own interests. Community members will also be able to weigh in on what they want to see at Gage Park.

Laurent said there have been concerns from visitors about navigating the park on foot, so Parks and Rec plans to add more trails and pathways to increase accessibility. Parks and Rec also plans to tend to aging shelters and other areas that need attention. They want to make updates and additions to the park’s layout that benefit everyone.

The next step following the County’s approval is for Parks and Rec to build partnerships with firms that can bring their visions to life. Laurent said it will likely be a few months before the master plan is officially in place.