TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gage Village Shopping Center, located at Huntoon St. and Gage Blvd., is undergoing renovations.

The storefronts are being upgraded, along with new roofing, sidewalks and an expanded parking lot.

Mark Schonlaw, who owns the shopping center along with the sports bar and grill Skinny’s, says this project has been in the works for about four years. It was halted due to the pandemic.

With business growing in the area, Schonlaw hopes that a facelift will help the shopping center to keep up with the new buildings.

“I moved into this spot, Skinny’s, in 2001,” Schonlaw said. “I was the second tenant in this place, everything was empty. So we’ve kind of built up a pretty good thing here and hope to stick around for quite a while.”

The construction is expected to be complete in May 2024.