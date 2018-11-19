Gallery: Iron Rail soft open shines in Brewfest Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek) [ + - ]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Hundreds of people gathered Saturday to get a sneak peek at downtown Topeka's newest brewery.

Iron Rail Brewing had a soft open at Brewfest, the annual beer and music festival that showcases local craft beers.

Mike Babb, the owner of Iron Rail, said the promise of a newer, more vibrant downtown convinced him to bring his brewery idea to life.

"Just to see the transformation in the last one-and-a-half, two years, is not only exciting, but it's the coolest thing," Babb said.

The brewery officially opened Monday morning at 11 a.m. Babb and Iron Rail's head chef were both interviewed by KSNT's morning anchor, Brittany Moore, and showcased fine cuisine the brewery offers alongside their beers.

