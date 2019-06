Gallery: KSNT celebrates Founder's Day by giving back to the community Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSNT's Bob Thibault helped level a home at Topeka Habitat for Humanity. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSNT employees made "fresh start" bags fro human trafficking victims at the Topeka Rescue Mission. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSNT's Dan Garrett and Bob Thibault helped build a home with Topeka Habitat for Humanity. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSNT employees decorate and fill lunch bags for Topeka's Meals on Wheels program. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSNT's Reina Garcia (left), Mckenzi Davis, Dane Kroll and Tiffany Littler make treats for residents at the Ronald McDonald House. [ + - ]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - KSNT is out making a difference in the community Monday morning, in honor of our company's Founder's Day.

Employees spent the day at Ronald McDonald House, Topeka Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels. Every year the staff spends a few days volunteering to help local charities.

