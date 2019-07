KSNT is out making a difference in the community Monday morning, in honor of our company’s Founder’s Day.

Employees spent the day at Ronald McDonald House, Topeka Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels. Every year the staff spends a few days volunteering to help local charities.

KSNT’s Bob Thibault helped level a home at Topeka Habitat for Humanity.

KSNT employees decorate and fill lunch bags for Topeka’s Meals on Wheels program.