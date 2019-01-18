Gallery: MLK Community Leadership Lunch
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Community Leadership Lunch was held Friday, Januaruy 18 at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center.
Michael Toombs, Executive Director of The Storytellers Inc. of Kansas City, Ks. was keynote Speaker.
Toombs is an accomplished painter and art activist and founder and Director of Storytellers Inc., Artist Collective.Toombs directed the mural project of the Brown v. Board Mural for ArtsConnect of Topeka. See more photos here: http://www.thespottedguy.com
Entertainment
National
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Perdue recalls chicken nuggets: wood contamination
- Congress to probe report that Trump directed lawyer...
- Shutdown reaches Day 28 as Trump, Pelosi feud heats...
- FBI: Man wanted to attack White House with antitank...
- Bull rider dies after being stomped in competition