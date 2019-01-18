Local News

Gallery: MLK Community Leadership Lunch

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 02:03 PM CST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 03:28 PM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Community Leadership Lunch was held Friday, Januaruy 18 at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center.

 Michael Toombs, Executive Director of The Storytellers Inc. of Kansas City, Ks. was keynote Speaker.

Toombs is an accomplished painter and art activist and  founder and Director of Storytellers Inc., Artist Collective.Toombs directed the  mural project of the Brown v. Board Mural for ArtsConnect of Topeka.  See more photos here: http://www.thespottedguy.com

