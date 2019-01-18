Gallery: MLK Community Leadership Lunch Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ] Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ] Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ] Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ] Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ] Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ] Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ] Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ] Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ] Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ] Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ] Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ] Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ] Keith Horinek KSNT NEWS Event Photographer 785-217-3438 [ + - ]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Community Leadership Lunch was held Friday, Januaruy 18 at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center.

Michael Toombs, Executive Director of The Storytellers Inc. of Kansas City, Ks. was keynote Speaker.

Toombs is an accomplished painter and art activist and founder and Director of Storytellers Inc., Artist Collective.Toombs directed the mural project of the Brown v. Board Mural for ArtsConnect of Topeka. See more photos here: http://www.thespottedguy.com