Gallery: TopCon brings Kansas comic fans, cosplayers together
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The 5th annual TopCon Geek Expo kicked off at the Kansas Expocentre's Ag Hall Saturday morning.
Fans dressed up in costumes ranging from "Star Wars" stormtroopers to "A Series of Unfortunate Events" Count Olaf. KSNT is a proud sponsor of this event. For more photos visit KSNT Event Photographer the Spotted Guy's website.
To learn more about TopCon and find tickets, visit the convention's Facebook event page.
