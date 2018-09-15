Gallery: TopCon brings Kansas comic fans, cosplayers together Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Photo/Keith Horinek) [ + - ]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The 5th annual TopCon Geek Expo kicked off at the Kansas Expocentre's Ag Hall Saturday morning.

Fans dressed up in costumes ranging from "Star Wars" stormtroopers to "A Series of Unfortunate Events" Count Olaf. KSNT is a proud sponsor of this event. For more photos visit KSNT Event Photographer the Spotted Guy's website.

To learn more about TopCon and find tickets, visit the convention's Facebook event page.