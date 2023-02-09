TOPEKA (KSNT) – Here are some of the top photos sent to 27 News in the first month of 2023.

Tanya Atchison sent in these photos on Jan. 4 from Barclay. If you look closely, you can see a faint rainbow in one of the photos.

The Flores family sent in these photos as they accomplished the big task of picking up and moving a more than 100-year-old home in Lincoln County on Jan. 12.

Game wardens rescued this snowy owl in Lane County on Jan. 15. Seeing one of these birds in Kansas is a rare experience.

A 27 News viewer shared this photo from North Topeka on Jan. 21. If only more days could start out with sights like this.

These photos were taken at Wyandotte County Lake, Perry Lake and near the Kansas River by Kalyn Thomas on Jan. 25. Wildlife photos are always a must!

David Behzadpor got some close-ups of this hawk on Jan. 25.

Atchison sent in another photo, this time from Saffardville, on Jan. 26 showing frost lined grass and trees.

Karen Langtry of Overland Park spotted these strange clouds on Jan. 26. The rare phenomenon was explained by 27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist Matt Miller.

Fiery skies were captured in these photos sent in by a 27 News viewer on Jan. 26 from the North Topeka area.

To top off January, a Kansas City area teen sent in this photo of the green comet that could be seen briefly on its 50,000 year trip through our solar system. At 15, Arsalaan Syed of Overland Park captured a truly once-in-a-lifetime photo.

