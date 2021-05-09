Game of Gnomes: Topeka woman’s pursuit to get statues back from thieves

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Becky Hauer only had her gnomes for a week before they went missing; thanks to a group of supportive Topekans though, the thieves were spotted, at more places than just her home.

Hauer had bought the gnomes just a week before the thieves spotted them and plucked them straight off of the front lawn of their home located near Burlingame Road in south Topeka. The family was shocked because that type of situation never seemed to happen in their neighborhood. What happened next though, seemed even more surprising.

A group of Topekans equally as outraged about Hauer’s stolen gnomes helped her identify the thieves from her home surveillance cameras. She says it was then that her grandson tracked them down and confronted them, to which they agreed to return them.

Reports from viewers say the vehicle matched reports of a vehicle involved in stealing a moped from the area of 34th and Indiana in southeast Topeka. That was when Hauer decided to file a formal police report.

“This isn’t much,” Hauer said, gesturing to her gnomes. “But if they’re taking other things, if the moped was what somebody uses to get back forth for a job, to take care of their family, that’s not right.”