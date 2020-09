Game times announced for KSU football games

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Wildcats’ September 12 home opener against Arkansas State is slated for a 2:30 p.m., kickoff on FS1.

Following a bye week, K-State travels to Norman, Okla., for an 11 a.m. contest on Sept. 26 that will be shown on Fox 43 KTMJ.

Fans attending K-State’s season opener against the Red Wolves next Saturday are reminded of the new guidelines that will be in place for the 2020 season, which includes mandatory face coverings, no tailgating, no re-entry, alcohols sales for purchase in the general seating sections and additional safety measures.

Beginning with K-State’s home game against Texas Tech on Oct. 3, game times and television selections will be announced on a 12- or six-day basis for the remainder of the season.