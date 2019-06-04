Garage fire causes damage to neighboring homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a garage fire that caused damage to neighboring homes.

It happened just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Southwest Argyll Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the garage completely in flames. A man, two kids and a dog were inside the home at the time, but all got out safely. They were checked by AMR and were not taken to the hospital.

Fire officials told KSNT News both homes on either side have damage due to the fire.

Fire crews are investigating the cause right now. KSNT News will update this story as information becomes available.

