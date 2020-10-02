“Garden Glow” event opens at Ward-Meade Park Friday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – “Garden Glow” is opening at Ward-Meade Park on Friday night. The walk-through event runs nightly through next week.

The new event replaces the popular Apple Festival and incorporates elements of Tulips at Twilight, which were both cancelled due to the pandemic. However, Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said Garden Glow is something brand new.

“You’ll walk in here and see something for people of all ages,” McLaughlin said. “The kids will have fun walking through the lighted arch. There’s a little frog on the ground that says frog parking only, others will be toad. There are really neat lanterns lighting up the Asian Garden area.”

Garden Glow features more than 30 lighted displays. These displays are spread out across the Botanical Garden and Old Prairie Town.

Masks are strongly encouraged at Garden Glow. McLaughlin said they will restrict the number of people in the park to help with social distancing. People will also only be allowed to walk one way through the park to prevent crowding.

Garden Glow runs 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. nightly at Ward-Meade Park at 124 NW Fillmore Street Friday through Sunday, October 11. Tickets are $5 and kids five and under get in free.