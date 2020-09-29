Garden Glow in Topeka’s Old Prairie Town offers ‘fun and safe’ event during coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — In light of so many coronavirus cancelations the Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department is offering a fun and safe alternative to canceled events — the Ward-Meade Garden Glow.

The new event, patterned off the popular Tulips at Twilight, will feature lighted displays, larger than life illuminated flowers and seasonal plants brightened by luminarias.

The Ward-Meade Garden Glow kicks off Friday, Oct. 2 at Old Prairie Town in Topeka.

The 2020 Apple Festival had to be cancelled due to concerns about coronavirus spread.



John Bell, recreation supervisor for Old Prairie Town, told FOX 43’s Erin La Row Shawnee County Parks and Recreation was looking for an event to offer the public in light of so many cancelations.

“We were looking for ways to give back to the community,” Bell said. “We wanted to give the community something to put a smile on their face.”

The Ward-Meade Garden Glow runs 7-10 p.m. nightly from October 2-11.

Admission is $5 and children 5 years old and younger are free.

Social distancing and masks will be required, and only a limited number of guests will be allowed in the garden at one time.