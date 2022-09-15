TOPEKA (KSNT) – The third year for Garden Glow at Ward-Meade Botanical Garden is fast approaching.

Garden Glow is a light display that is held from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden, located at 124 NW Fillmore St. Eighty lighted displays, larger-than-life illuminated flowers and seasonal plants illuminated by luminarias are all part of the experience. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has promised that “never before seen displays” will be joining the classics this year.

Garden Glow took the place of the Apple Festival as a way to offer the community a fun and safe event after so many other things had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Garden Glow has proven popular with the public and the volunteers and staff who put on the event seem to out-do themselves with their creativity each year,” said John Bell, recreation supervisor for Old Prairie Town.

Admission for the event is $5 with children under the age of five being allowed in for free. Revenue from Garden Glow helps to maintain and make improvements to Old Prairie Town.