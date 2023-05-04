TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Kansas-State Research and Extension Office has just released its newest garden guide for the first time in 15 years.

Lane Wiens, a horticulture agent for the K-State Research and Extension Office for Shawnee County, joined the 27 News Morning show to delve into the specifics.

“It’s been about 15 years since it was last updated,” Wiens said. “And this has about three times the information.”

He said that some of the new information inside of the guide is related to pest management, diseases that impact horticulture and what times you need to harvest based on what species your planting for the best results.

“Since the pandemic, we definitely saw a lot of people getting really excited and getting out in their yards and gardening,” Wiens said. “And now we want to share all of this fantastic information that K-State and the Extension service, in general, has to offer.”

If you’re interested in picking up your own copy of the KSRE Garden Guide, you can find it online by clicking here. If you would like to purchase a physical copy, you can head to the Shawnee County Extension Office located at 1740 SW Western Avenue.

Additionally, Wiens mentioned the Plant Sale happening Saturday, May 6 at Agriculture Hall from 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone is welcome, all they ask is you bring yourself and a whole lot of room to store your plants. For more details on the sale, you can click here.