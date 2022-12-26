MAYETTA (KSNT) – Country music star Gary Allan is set to perform live in Kansas early next year.

The Prairie Band Casino & Resort will host Allan on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. To buy your ticket for the event, click here.

Allan is best known for songs like “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain),” “Tough Little Boys,” “Watching Airplanes,” “Nothing on but the Radio” and “Best I Ever Had.” His first album, “Used Heart for Sale,” was released in 1996 while his most recent, “Ruthless,” came out in 2021.

Allan comes from La Mirada, California and got his start in the music business by performing in eateries and bars in Nashville. You can learn more about Allan by clicking here.