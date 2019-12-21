Gary Woodland among past state champions honored at Shawnee Heights game

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee Heights High School recognized their past state championship teams from 20 years ago between basketball games Friday night.

One of those state champions was pro golf star Gary Woodland.

Woodland returned home for the celebration and was reunited with his former teammates.

As a standout athlete during his time at Shawnee Heights, Woodland won two state championships as a part of the basketball team in 2000 and 2002.

“I used to shoot a lot of baskets by myself in this gym,” said Woodland. “So, it’s awesome to be back. Luckily, we hung two state championships up in this gym. It was a great time. I learned how to work here, how to be a man, so, it’s nice to come back.”

The school also hosted its 7th Annual Coaches vs. Cancer event where they honored cancer survivors and raised money for the American Cancer Society.