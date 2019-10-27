Gary’s Berries keeps up pumpkin supply with growing pumpkin flavoring popularity

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – The start of Fall means pumpkin flavored everything for some people. At Garry’s Berries farm festival, they have pumpkins for sale, as well as pumpkin inspired snacks. They use their pumpkins for pumpkin donuts and are looking into making a pumpkin funnel cake next year. The owner says with the new trend of pumpkin flavor they go through a lot more pumpkins than usual and it’s hard to keep up.

“Yes we are selling a lot more pumpkins than we have in the past,” said Owner Gary Starr. “As you can see the fields have been picked over a little bit but we do have enough to get us through the season.”

Saturday is the last day for the Fall Festival.