Gary’s Berries pumpkin patch, festival open for fall season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Gary’s Berries is a place to get your fall fix. From pumpkins to corn mazes and even some curious goats. The only rule this year is staying six feet apart. The farm is more than 40 acres, which gives people plenty of room to spread out for social distancing measures.

“We do have large openings for groups if they want to come out where they can social distance on their own,” said Gary Starr of Gary’s Berries. “Our campfires have been very popular this year because people can kind of be on their own with them.”

Gary’s Berries opened last weekend and they said the turnout is already looking better than last year. The farm even has some new activities.

“We’ve actually increased or bumped up our light show so our trail of lights has a lot more moving parts to it now,” Starr said. “We have sunflowers that are in full bloom right now too. They can come out and pick them or just take pictures with them.”

Some activities keep standing out year after year.

“I think I’ve gone here once a year since I was five,” said Danny Stephens. “My favorite part is the corn maze definitely.”

If you missed out on the fall festivities this weekend, it’s okay because there’s more to come. Gary’s Berries is open until October 31.