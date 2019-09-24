Gas leak closes Frontage Rd. near RCPD

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A road in Manhattan was closed Tuesday afternoon after construction crews hit a gas main.

The public was asked to avoid the area of Southwind Rd. and Frontage Rd. from Home Depot to the Riley County Police Department because of the gas leak.

RCPD tweeted that access to the police department would be temporarily blocked.

There was a gas main hit by a construction crew by the Law Enforcement Center so you will be unable to come to RCPD momentarily.



NO, this does not mean to start committing all of the crimes, because we are stuck here. We still have plenty of officers on the roads 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ug27sBlWQz — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) September 24, 2019

The Manhattan Fire Department and Kansas Gas Service were on the scene working to fix the leak.

The road was partially reopened, but the area near the police department was still closed as of 3:15 p.m.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but they are again restricting access to the Police Department. This is as of 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. We will update when access is available again. https://t.co/1Jh9YaQYIy — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) September 24, 2019

The road was fully reopened at 3:45 p.m.