Gas leak closes Frontage Rd. near RCPD

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A road in Manhattan was closed Tuesday afternoon after construction crews hit a gas main.
The public was asked to avoid the area of Southwind Rd. and Frontage Rd. from Home Depot to the Riley County Police Department because of the gas leak.
RCPD tweeted that access to the police department would be temporarily blocked.
The Manhattan Fire Department and Kansas Gas Service were on the scene working to fix the leak.
The road was partially reopened, but the area near the police department was still closed as of 3:15 p.m.
The road was fully reopened at 3:45 p.m.