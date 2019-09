JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A gas leak has left a road closed in Junction City on Tuesday afternoon.

The Junction City Fire Chief is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Old Highway 40 in the Industrial Park in Junction City.

Crews have blocked off the road from 77 to Taylor Rd. as they work to repair a gas leak in a gas line at the intersection.

Chief Terry Johnson said repairs may go through the evening as Kansas Gas works to repair the leak.