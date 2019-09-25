Businesses evacuated due to ‘major gas leak’ near Riley County Police Department

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department said Wednesday businesses evacuated while emergency crews worked a major gas leak caused by construction in the area.
This is the second time in less than 24 hours a gas leak caused by construction has closed roads in the area.
The public was asked to avoid the 900-1100 blocks of Seth Child Road.
RCPD tweeted around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday that construction crews hit a gas main. The department tweeted again just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday the gas main was hit again.
During that time, RCPD said there was no access to the department, but officers were on the road serving people using their mobile work stations.