Businesses evacuated due to ‘major gas leak’ near Riley County Police Department

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department said Wednesday businesses evacuated while emergency crews worked a major gas leak caused by construction in the area.

This is the second time in less than 24 hours a gas leak caused by construction has closed roads in the area.

The public was asked to avoid the 900-1100 blocks of Seth Child Road.

RCPD tweeted around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday that construction crews hit a gas main. The department tweeted again just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday the gas main was hit again.

PLEASE AVOID the 900-1100 blocks of Seth Child Road while emergency crews work a major gas leak caused by construction in the area.



Businesses in the area are evacuating. There is not access to the PD but officers are on the road serving citizens using their mobile work stations pic.twitter.com/xpWl7AI6I0 — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) September 25, 2019

Even Police need help sometimes.



Shoutout to @ManhattanFD for your quick response to come check out the gas main that was hit again this morning.



And yes, this means you cannot come to the Police Department again (not a joke)



We will update when there is access to the RCPD. pic.twitter.com/fimZcdA3x8 — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) September 25, 2019

During that time, RCPD said there was no access to the department, but officers were on the road serving people using their mobile work stations.