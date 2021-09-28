Gas leak in Junction City resolved

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Junction City Fire Department closed a section of Old 40 and prevented “personnel” from entering a USD 475 facility after it was discovered a gas leak near a valve station.

Authorities were notified of the gas leak at approximately 3:56 a.m. and immediately established a perimeter around the leak.

The Junction City Police Department was used to control traffic in the area during the leak.

The Kansas Gas Service arrived at 5:40 a.m. and successfully shut the gas off by 5:57 a.m.

According to the Junction City Fire Department, no injuries or damage to property was reported.