EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Sacred Heart Catholic School in Emporia had to be evacuated after the smell of gas was reported to the Emporia Fire Department (EFD).

KSNT 27 News spoke to Battalion Chief Ryan Conley who said the report was made at 8 a.m. When crews arrived they confirmed the smell of gasoline and contacted Kansas Gas Service. The EFD did a ‘full structure response’ with four fire units.

Conley said the cause and origin of the odor was undetermined. Kansas Gas Service had a quick response to the incident and was comfortable taking over the scene, according to Conley.

Tripp Dawn, Manager of Public Relations for Kansas Gas Service, said their team completed safety checks and an issue with the boiler was identified.

Dawn said safety is Kansas Gas Service’s top priority and wanted to remind everyone that if they have a natural gas emergency to smell a natural gas odor to immediately leave the area, call 911 and the Kansas Gas Service at 888-482-4950.

Conley said only the Sacred Heart Catholic School was evacuated.