TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gas prices are rising across the nation on Monday, including in Kansas’ capitol city.

GasBuddy, a company that monitors fuel prices in the U.S., Canada and Australia, released data on June 6 showing that the average price for gas in Topeka has risen $0.37 in the last week, reaching an average of $4.45. GasBuddy also noted that prices for gas have risen almost $0.50 per gallon in the last month and currently stand $1.58 than last year. Diesel prices have also risen $0.11 nationally in the last week and sit at $5.62 per gallon.

Historically, gas prices in Topeka haven’t risen above an average of $3.66 per gallon in the past ten years. Prices were at their lowest in 2020 at $1.75 per gallon.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon,” said Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station is priced at $4.27 per gallon with the most expensive at $4.49. The lowest-priced station in Kansas is $3.99 per gallon with the highest at $5.39.

Nationally, gas prices have risen $0.26 per gallon in the last week and average $4.86. This is a rise of $0.56 per gallon in the last month and show that gas prices stand $1.81 higher than what they were a year ago.

“Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon,” De Hann said. “Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”