Gas prices hit a four year low

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The average gas price right now is over a dollar cheaper than it was last May, according to AAA.

Today, the average in Kansas is $1.46. That’s the cheapest we’ve seen in four years. Oil stocks are also down.

Local financial advisor, Jim Hanna, said that’s because of supply and demand.

“One of the things with demand is people driving their cars. You think of how little people are driving their cars right now. Prices respond to that. Demand is down so prices are down,” Hanna said.

He expects the prices to gradually even out, when people get back on the roads.

