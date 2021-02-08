Gas prices rising as demand increases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka gas prices have risen 6 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey that tracks gas prices in Topeka and across the country.

Filling your tank will cost 17.8 cents more per gallon this month than last, and 13 cents higher than one year ago.

GasBuddy reported the cheapest station in Topeka is $2.16 per gallon, and the lowest price in the state is $1.95 per gallon.

“Many factors continue to push oil prices higher, but at the foundation of the rise is the fact that the coronavirus situation continues to improve, pushing global oil demand higher as production continues to lag, pushing U.S. gas prices higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Kansas City are comparable with Topeka at $2.16 per gallon, Wichita prices are just a few cents more at $2.19, but Lincoln, Kansas, is seeing gas prices as high as $2.44 per gallon.