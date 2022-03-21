JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – If someone offers to sell you a seemingly valuable piece of gold jewelry in a Walmart parking lot be careful, you may be about to get scammed.

According to Jack & Dick’s Pawn Shop in Junction City, they have been seeing an uptick in “Gas Station Gold” in the local area. These fake jewelry scams are not unheard of, but those who fall prey to them can lose hundreds of dollars.

People have been coming to their pawn shop with pieces of jewelry like gold necklaces or rings that they have purchased from scammers working out of parking lots at Walmart locations and other convenience stores. The scammers will sell the jewelry at a fraction of what it is supposedly worth as they need money fast for a sick mother, gas money or cash for a place to spend the night.

Jack & Dick’s Pawn Shop went on to say on a Facebook post that one customer was scammed out of $140 after buying some Gas Station Gold while another lost $50 after buying a fake gold ring in an IHOP parking lot. The fake jewelry is marked with an “18k” stamp, is magnetic and has a brassy hue. To see examples of these fake gold items, go to Facebook here.

The Junction City Police Department said on their Facebook account that they are aware of the situation and are encouraging those who have been victimized to file a police report. The JCPD can be reached at 785-762-5912 and police reports can be filed at the department located at 700 N. Jefferson St.

KSNT reached out to Capitol City Pawn & Jewelry in Topeka to see if the issue of Gas Station Gold was more widespread but the business reported that while they hadn’t heard anything recently regarding these scams, they still occur and people should be vigilant of them.