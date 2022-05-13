MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It’s Cajun fest time in Manhattan as the fifth annual ‘Gator Craw’ festival kicks off Friday night at the Blue Earth Plaza.

The festival will showcase the rich Cajun-Creole culture and feature things like a Louisiana live crawfish boil, alligator-on-a-stick, Louisiana gourmet chef demonstrations, Zydeco, gospel and jazz bands, a Kidz Zone, storytelling, arts and crafts, games, local vendors and more. If you’re looking for authentic Cajun and Creole food, then this might be the place for you on Friday.

“I think it’s important to come way up here and tell our culture because even back home some of the locals don’t appreciate it like it needs to be appreciated,” said Gene Seneca, The Gator Whisperer. “Like I didn’t when I was working real hard, every day, running 100 miles an hour- till I slowed down and saw the culture right under my nose.”

The Gator Craw festival can be found at 315 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan and is open from, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 13 and will also be open on May 14. Admission to the festival starts at $15. To see a full list of events and buy tickets, click here.