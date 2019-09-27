Manhattan woman identified in deadly K-177 wreck

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a woman who died Thursday in a crash in Geary County.

Nancy Barnaby, 72, of Manhattan, was traveling on K-177 around 3:00 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports about three miles south of I-70, her car left the road, struck an embankment and caught on fire.

Barnaby died in the accident. The KHP reports she was suspected to be wearing her seatbelt, but could not confirm due to the fire.

Officials are asking that anyone who was on K-177 Highway this afternoon at around 3:00 p.m. and observed the accident scene or knows anything about it contact the Kansas Highway Patrol at 1-785-827-4437 or *47 on your cell phone.