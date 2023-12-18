JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office announced Sheriff Dan Jackson will be leaving the force.

Jackson was sworn in as Geary County Sheriff on May 9, 2019, after the previous sheriff, Anthony J. “Tony” Wolf was arrested after allegedly giving a county-owned firearm as a gift to a third party and for misuse of public funds.

While working as Geary County Sheriff, Jackson helped form the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and oversaw the construction of a substation near Milford Lake to hold the department’s watercraft.

Before working for the sheriff’s office, Jackson served seven years in the Navy and 18 years as a Marine. He served in seven combat tours, according to the sheriff’s office. Jackson worked for the Junction City Police Department for five years and later on served with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office I-335/I-70 Drug Task Force.

“Sheriff Jackson has spent his life serving the Country and our local community. He plans to enjoy some time on the golf course, some time with his dog, Gunny, taking care of lawns and working in his shop,” the announcement said.

The Geary County undersheriff will take Jackson’s responsibilities until a new sheriff is appointed by the governor. The person appointed will serve until a successor is elected in the next general election, according to Kansas statute 19-804.

To stay updated on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.