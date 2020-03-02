Geary Community Hospital welcomes sports medicine and orthopedic unit

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Geary Community Hospital will now include Flint Hills Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, which is located in suite 101 of the hospital.

The hospital is welcoming Dr. Tamara Huff, MD and Dr. Ross Binford, PA-C to the team. Both specialize in sports medicine, fracture care, joint replacement, arthroscopy, MRI, X-Ray and joint injections.

“I’m looking forward to building great relationships with people here in Junction City and also with the actual providers here,” said Huff.

Huff also said the new location now makes it easier for doctors to communicate with each other, and better serves their patients.

“We work along with the primary care physicians and along with the patients to build a care team and that’s what I’m looking forward to doing here,” said Huff.

Flint Hills Orthopedic & Sports Medicine will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.