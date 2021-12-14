Geary County 11 year old will be youngest swimmer in Paralympics Swimming National Championship

FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A Fort Riley Middle School student will be the youngest competitor in the 2021 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championship being held in Greensboro, N.C. next week.

After a year out of the pool, Kenley Teller, 11, returns after making history as the youngest swimmer to compete two years ago. Teller, a sixth-grade student, comes back this year once again holding the title of the youngest swimmer.

Kenley Teller is making a comeback as she heads to the 2021 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championship.

The middle schooler was born with popliteal pterygium syndrome.

“The fact that she’s pushed herself and given herself this opportunity is just amazing,” said Mary Teller,

Kenley’s mother. “We couldn’t be prouder of her, and we’re just ready to go cheer her on and have a good

weekend together.”

Kenley said her favorite part of swimming has not been the gold medals or plaques she’s won, it’s looking at her time after she finishes and seeing that she made a new personal record.

“Don’t be scared that everybody’s older than you, because it’s not about beating them,” Kenley said. “It’s about improving your own time.”

The competition will take place from December 17 to 19, and upon returning from the competition, Kenley has one goal in mind, “keep on pushing forward to keep improving.”