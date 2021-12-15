Geary County Emergency management discusses damage in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, KS (KSNT) — Geary County Emergency management is picking up the pieces after storms leave debris and damage across the area.

Grandview Plaza Inn, a motel right outside of Junction City, had part of the roof fly off of the building and through another section of the motel.

The power is also out in that part of the county, so guests staying in the motel have been evacuated and everyone is safe.

Crews are urging everyone to be patient as they repair the damage.

“If they have power, first stay away from anywhere that does have damage, there’s a lot of damage,” Garry Berges, the Geary County Emergency Manager, said.

There is not a timeline on when things will be restored back to normal, but Berges is asking everyone to be patient and wait until daylight.

“We still have power lines down, we keep getting reports of additional lines down. Let crews, power companies and everyone go out and do what they need to do,” said Berges.