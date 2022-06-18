GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sherriff’s Office conducted an enforcement operation on Thursday and Friday with help from the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The DEA, GCSO, and County Attorney’s Office conducted the operation in the evening hours of June 16 and 17. During the operation that lasted 16 hours, 17 arrests were made. These arrests included 11 drug cases, nine of which were for methamphetamine, fentanyl and fentanyl-laced opioid pills, known as “dirty 30” pills.

The operation also recovered a stolen firearm, arrested someone for DUI and cleared six active arrest warrants.