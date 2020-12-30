Geary County, Junction City students returning to classroom Jan. 4

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Students in Geary County will return to the classroom on Jan. 4, according to administrators in USD 475 who have met and looked at the impact of COVID-19 cases and quarantines on school operations.

Students in all 18 schools will return on Monday, Jan. 4.

Remote students will continue to attend school remotely. If a student was enrolled remotely at the beginning of the school year, they will continue to be remote.

USD 475 said in a statement Wednesday that all schools and offices will remain closed until Jan. 4 when schools resume in-person learning.