Geary County man found guilty of attempting to hire hitman

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A Geary County man has been convicted on 21 charges including two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Samuel Ibarra-Chu, 31, of Grandview Plaza, was found guilty following a five day trial.

Between July 11, 2018, and August 21, 2018 law enforcement conducting an investigation discovered Ibarra-Chu had offered to hire a hitman to murder two people. One of the intended individuals was an assistant Geary County attorney. The other person was a confidential informant.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Geary County Drug Task Force comprised of the Junction City Police Department, Grandview Plaza Police Department and Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

Fortunately, the plot was discovered before the murders were carried out.

Court cases for two other individuals allegedly involved in the plot are pending.