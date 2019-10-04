Geary County Rural Fire Department teaches teens the ins and outs of being a firefighter

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — The Geary County Rural Fire Department is giving teens the opportunity to learn what it takes to be a firefighter through their explorer program.

For Assistant Fire Chief Curt Janke, it’s a project that’s been over twenty years in the making and one that’s close to his heart.

During his time with the Junction City Fire Department, Janke wanted to create a program to teach teens about the career path of a firefighter.

“I just think it gives the kids another option,” said Janke. “Not every kid wants to go to college. Not every kid’s made to go to college.”

After coming on board with the Geary County Rural Fire Department, he was able to turn his idea into a reality.

“We teach them how to put their gear on, how to wear and air pack with the mask, like the mask out and they have to crawl through the building and follow a hose line just like you would in a real fire,” said Janke.

Now in its fourth year, the program has it’s most participants yet. One of them is high school junior Andrew Stephenson, who hopes to be a firefighter one day.

“The stuff that I’ll learn here will help me kind of know what I’m getting myself into and just try and better it,” said Stephenson.

But these students are learning more than just the ins and outs of the job.

“The biggest one is probably teamwork because as a firefighter, you have to be able to work as a team when you’re fighting fires or whatever you’re doing,” said Janke.

Even if they don’t become firefighters, the skills they learn to go beyond the fire department.

