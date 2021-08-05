Geary County Schools hosting ‘Back to School Bash’ Thursday night

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Geary County Schools is hosting a “Back to School Bash” Thursday night. The carnival event is taking place in the football stadium at the old Junction City High School.

The event will include carnival games, dunk tanks, food, and live entertainment. The middle and high school bands, cheerleaders, and the dance team are set to perform.

Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston said they are hoping to get kids and families excited for the upcoming school year.

“We know that the past year was a difficult one, a challenging one, but we were very successful due to the efforts of all of our stakeholders, parents, teachers, students, and the community at large,” Eggleston said. “We just feel like it’s a celebration. A celebration of what we accomplished this past year, as well as a celebration of the start of a new school year as well.”

The event comes after the Board of Education decided Monday to require masks in all district buildings and vehicles.

The “Back to School Bash” is Thursday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the old Junction City High School.