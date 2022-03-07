GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Geary County Schools USD 475’s Board of Education voted on Monday to make wearing masks optional for students, staff and visitors of schools not on Fort Riley as of Tuesday, March 8.

The announcement went on to say that the schools on Fort Riley will continue to follow Fort Riley’s mask policy with all students, staff and visitors being expected to wear masks while inside schools. This will include the Fort Riley Elementary School, Fort Riley Middle School, Morris Hill Elementary School, Seitz Elementary School and Ware Elementary School.

The Test to Stay Program will be suspended as well as of Tuesday. The district will instead only test students and staff for COVID-19 upon request. Those students and staff members who test positive for COVID-19 will not return to school or work for a minimum of five days, which may be extended if they do not have lessening symptoms, and will be encouraged to wear a mask upon return for five days or take a COVID-19 test.

USD 475 is still encouraging the public to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for wearing masks, getting the COVID-19 vaccination, social distancing and being tested if experiencing symptoms. This policy will be subject to change if further guidance from the CDC or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment contradicts this decision.