Geary County Sheriff: Saddening ‘no matter who wrote on the officer’s cup’

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – As the mystery over an expletive written on a local officer’s McDonald’s coffee cup intensifies, the sheriff’s office is asking the community to unite “no matter who wrote on the officer’s cup.”

“It is saddening to see this incident in our community,” the Geary County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The department’s entire statement is here:

The announcement comes after a Herington police chief reported a McDonald’s employee wrote “[expletive] pig” on one of his officers’ coffee. The store owner responded to KSNT News Sunday that security footage showed their employees did not write the obscenity on the cup.