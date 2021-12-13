Geary County Sheriff’s Office investigating dogs found dead with gunshot wounds

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An investigation is underway into the deaths of two dogs found dead with gunshot wounds in Geary County, per the sheriff’s office.

The dogs were found around the Burley Hill area a week apart from each other. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said the first was found on Nov. 11 and the second on Dec. 6. The two dogs were described as a black and tan shepherd mix and a chocolate lab.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the matter. If you have any information regarding these incidents then contact the Junction City Animal Shelter at 785-238-1359 or the Geary County Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261.