JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A local hospital is expanding west to better serve northeast Kansas.

Stormont Vail Health cut the ribbon on its new “Flint hills campus.” Leaders say this expansion started about a year ago in an effort to reach more of the community.

With the help of Stormont Vail, the Geary Community Hospital can stay open and provide in-patient care.

Stormont vail says the goal for this expansion is to bring quality care from Topeka to this region.

“We together, two teams together, bring the kind of care and service that we’ve become accustomed to in Topeka to this community and the surrounding areas,” said Dr. Robert Kenagy, Stormont Vail Health CEO. “And, that we regain the confidence of this community and surrounding areas, so that people who live here can get their care here.”

Kenagy said he and the hospital employees are optimistic about this new partnership.